DuBOIS — A DuBois woman faces a felony retail theft charge following an incident at Sheetz in DuBois.
In addition to the retail theft charge, Kayla Rae Wells, 29, 128 S. Robinson St., DuBois, was also charged by city police with a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois, police were dispatched to the Sheetz at 701 E. DuBois Ave., Oct. 9 at 11:19 p.m. in response to a report of retail theft.
Upon arrival, police talked to the manager of Sheetz, who advised that a woman allegedly stole sunglasses and possibly a cell phone charger. It was stated that the woman put the items into her white purse and left the store, getting into an older Dodge Dakota.
Police said the manager believed it was Wells. Upon reviewing the surveillance recordings, the police confirmed it was Wells. On the cameras, it showed that Wells had sunglasses in her hands and after walking around the store a few minutes placed them into her purse along the pop cooler, nearest the food pickup. She then paused at the front counter a few seconds before leaving the store.
Upon arriving at Well’s residence, the police said she came out to the porch, dressed in the same clothing as she was wearing at Sheetz, the affidavit said. The police told her that they were just at Sheetz and witnessed a woman, wearing the same clothing as she was, stealing sunglasses and a phone charger.
The affidavit said that Wells said, “I didn’t take a cell phone charger; it was two pairs of sunglasses. Is it too late to pay for them?”
The police obtained two pairs of Pugs sunglasses, one gray in color, the other white, with the tags still in place.
The affidavit said Wells pleaded guilty to two previous retail theft charges earlier this year — one on Feb. 20 and another on April 17.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Ford’s office.
