A 30-year-old DuBois woman faces hit-and-run charges following a May 11 incident, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
Sandy Township Police have charged Dara Michele Courtright, 99 Sgt Reed Lane, with a misdemeanor count of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property (hit-and-run) and summary counts of failure to stop and render aide and duties at a stop sign as a result of an accident.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were called to a hit-and-run accident in the area of Highland Street Extension and Number 2 Shaft Road. Prior to their arrival, Clearfield County Control advised responding officers the suspect vehicle was possibly a grey-colored SUV and that it was traveling toward DuBois. The police were unable to locate the vehicle on the way to the scene.
When the police arrived at the scene of the accident, a couple, Ken Heffner and his wife, told them that they were traveling in their Chevrolet Spark on Highland Street Extension toward DuBois. Ken Heffner said as he approached Number 2 Shaft Road, a vehicle drove out of Number 2 Shaft Road and crashed into their vehicle. Heffner said his vehicle spun around and was pushed into the embankment area where he came to a stop. Heffner said that seconds later he felt another impact to his vehicle, by the same vehicle, and then saw the other vehicle, a grey SUV, pull away driving toward DuBois.
Heffner told police that after he saw the other vehicle leave he drove his vehicle up the road to the closest house where he could pull off and contact police.
Police noted heavy damage to the driver’s side of the Heffner vehicle. Both Heffner and his wife said they were shaken up but declined medical treatment, the affidavit said.
Approximately two weeks later, the police received anonymous information regarding the incident. The information provided led the police to the possible name of the woman that was driving the other vehicle during the accident. The name provided was Courtright.
On May 22, the police went to Courtright’s home to talk with her and she reportedly admitted to being in the accident but claimed that she was the one who was hit by Heffner.
Police said Courtright admitted drinking on that day prior to the accident, and told an officer she fled due to being a nurse and not wanting to lose her job and also due to the fact that there wasn’t much damage to her vehicle, the affidavit said.
Police observed noted that Courtright’s SUV had front end damage, the affidavit said.
Another police officer reportedly spoke to Courtright by phone, and she once again reportedly said her vehicle was struck by Heffner. She said Heffner left the scene before she did and that is why she did not report the incident.
Police spoke to Heffner again and he and his wife both said Courtright fled the area before he could move his vehicle, the affidavit said.
Courtright’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday at Ford’s office.