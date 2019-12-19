DuBOIS — State police in DuBois have charged Lynze Ann Daniel, 32, Hanes Drive, DuBois, with misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
The charges stem from a Nov. 23 incident which reportedly occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 on Route 255 in Huston Township, Clearfield County.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police encountered a burgundy-colored Ford Mustang traveling north on Route 255 at a slow rate of speed, approximately 30 miles per hour, which would impede the normal flow of traffic.
Police reportedly saw the vehicle cross the center line of Route 255 on five occasions within a short distance, the affidavit said. As a car traveling south on Route 255 attempted to drive by the Mustang, the Mustang crossed the center line, nearly striking the passing vehicle. Police tried to stop the Mustang near the intersection of Winterburn Road. The vehicle did not stop and slowly continued on Route 255 until it made an abrupt left turn onto Diamond Street without signaling, according to the affidavit.
At that point police activated the patrol car’s siren in addition to the emergency lights that already had been in use. The Mustang accelerated to a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the Mustang became disabled in a back yard along Route 255, north of Penfield.
The affidavit said Daniel, the front seat passenger of the vehicle, was detained as two male passengers fled the vehicle on foot and were not located.
Daniel was detained and placed in the patrol vehicle, the affidavit said. In the center of the Mustang, near the gear shift, officers reportedly found a black cloth zippered bag that was lying open. In the bag, officers reportedly found a syringe, glassine baggies and a butane lighter in plain view.
Also in plain view was a metal grinder located in close proximity to the gear shift. A probable cause search was then conducted with additional paraphernalia being in a small lock box style container from the back seat of the vehicle. The paraphernalia reportedly included additional syringes, a plastic spoon with an unknown white substance, a glass vial with a crystalline residue and additional glassine baggies with a crystalline residue present. A total of 41 syringes were reportedly located, in addition to a gray bag located in the trunk of the vehicle. Inside the gray bag officers reportedly found a digital scale and a smaller gray drawstring style pouch inside which were multiple multi-colored glassine baggies, and a baggie of yellow capsules.
In addition, a black plastic container labeled “grassroots” contained suspected marijuana, the affidavit said. There was also an additional small baggie of suspected marijuana reportedly found.
Police said Daniel said the grinder and gray bag from the trunk was hers.
On Dec. 3, according to the affidavit, Daniel went to the state police station to obtain belongings from the Mustang that was secured as evidence. She reportedly described multiple items that were hers, including a black lock box and a plastic baggie containing yellow pills seen through the opening in the lock box. Upon opening the lock box, two baggies of suspected Oxycodon, Clonazepam and Alprazolam reportedly were found.