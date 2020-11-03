DuBOIS — A 28-year-old DuBois woman is facing multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop in DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
DuBois City Police charged Joyce Lorain Yearwood, 28, East Scribner Avenue, DuBois, with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
On July 16, according to an affidavit of probable cause, the police conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 green Dodge van which was at a one-way entrance to Penn Highland East, just off Maple Avenue, in DuBois.
The police approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and the driver told them that he was taking the passenger, Yearwood, to a friend’s house and he knew that he shouldn’t be driving, the affidavit said. They both handed the police their ID cards and Clearfield County Control checked them both for warrants.
The affidavit said the driver was wanted through Indiana and Ridgway state police. Yearwood reportedly had several warrants, one from the National Crime Information Center through Sandy Township. The Sandy Township Police advised the city police that they had a warrant for Yearwood and they would be down to get her. Clearfield County Control said that Ridgway-based state police could no longer find the warrant for the driver and they didn’t hear anything back from Indiana-based state police.
Township police arrived at the scene with the warrant that the agency had for Yearwood, the affidavit said. Yearwood was advised to exit the vehicle on the passenger side. Before she exited the vehicle, she reportedly reached into her purse and pulled out two yellow hand wallets and sat them down in between the front seats. She then exited the van with her purse in her possession.
The township police came back to the city police and advised them that he allegedly found about a bundle of heroin in Yearwood’s purse that she had with her, the affidavit said. The township police took the suspected heroin that was marked in blue ink, Scooby Doo. Yearwood was then taken to the township police station.
DuBois police asked the driver if there was anything else in the vehicle that they should know about and he said there wasn’t and that the police could look inside the vehicle, the affidavit said. During the search, the police allegedly found a very small amount of methamphetamine in a small ziplock bag in between the front seats of the vehicle where Yearwood allegedly threw her hand wallets.
The police also located the yellow purses in the front seat area on the floor and noticed that each purse had U.S. currency inside them, the affidavit said. Inside one yellow purse were reportedly several blue waxed empty stamp bags. Both of the purses were then taken for evidence. The police also noticed from outside of the vehicle another black handbag that had a combo lock system on it in the back seat area of the floor. When asked what this bag was, the driver reportedly said Yearwood threw it as the police was pulling him over and had no idea what it was.
The police grabbed the bag and right away recognized it to be currency all packaged in the bag, the affidavit said. The driver then placed the bag back on the floor and told the police that it was not his and he couldn’t give them permission to open it. The police then asked township police to bring Yearwood back to the scene, which they did.
The affidavit stated that Yearwood agreed to talk to the police and she told them that anything in the yellow hand wallets was hers. She was asked about the black bag, but she reportedly said it wasn’t hers. She was asked again and she then said the black bag was hers and told the police the combination to get into it, according to the affidavit. She reportedly told the police that they could look inside the bag and what was in there was hers.
The police opened the bag and it reportedly had a large amount of cash inside it, along with more heroin, the affidavit said. Yearwood was then transported to jail on the warrant.
Once at the station, the city police saw that there was $380.16 in one of the hand wallets and $1,526.20 in the other hand wallet, in addition to $5,608 in the black bag, according to the affidavit. There was also reportedly a total of 40 white waxed stamp bags of heroin marked in blue ink Scooby Doo. There was a total of three small ziplock bags containing a blue wax stamp bag, which each allegedly contained a white powdery substance. There were also 11 empty blue wax stamp bags. There were some other items also inside the purse, which were packaged as evidence, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, a lab report from the Erie Crime Lab determined what the evidence was and included: 11 white glassine bags with a blue stamp Scooby Doo containing tan powder was identified as containing heroin, fentanyl and tramadol and weighed less than a gram; 29 white glassine bags with a blue stamp Scooby Doo containing tan powder, was identified as containing heroin, fentanyl and tramadol and weighed less than a gram; and three ziplock bags containing blue glassine bag with off white powder, identified as heroin and fentanyl.
Yearwood’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 4 at the DuBois Magistrate office.