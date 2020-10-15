DuBOIS — DuBois City Police responded to a vehicle/pedestrian accident at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday on Liberty Boulevard near the bridge, according to Chief Blaine Clark.
A 29-year-old DuBois woman, who was pushing a 2-year-old child in a stroller, crossed three lanes of traffic including the center lane and was struck in the far right curb lane by a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Brockway woman, who did not see her, Clark said.
The DuBois woman was injured and flown by helicopter to Altoona Hospital, according to Clark.
No other injuries were reported.
No charges will be filed against the driver, said Clark.
Assisting at the scene were the Sandy Township Police, the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and DuSAN Ambulance.