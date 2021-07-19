REYNOLDSVILLE — A DuBois woman is facing a felony theft charge after she allegedly stole a man’s car from his residence.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Amanda Dawn Stollenwerk, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –third degree felony, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle –second degree misdemeanor, and driving without a license –summary.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim contacted state police to report his black 2019 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen from his residence. The victim told police that Stollenwerk has been staying at his residence with him for about one week.
He said after he returned home from work, he found Stollenwerk had left. He told police she had permission to stay at his home, but was not given permission to drive the Camaro.
Officers reportedly located Stollenwerk in a parking lot off of West Long Avenue without the vehicle. She was transported to state police barracks DuBois where she was interviewed. She allegedly admitted to taking the car from the home, but was unable to give details of its current location.
She was allegedly under the influence of an unknown substance and was unable to give any details about where the car was. Police performed an area canvas for the vehicle but did not find it.
She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail at 10 percent.