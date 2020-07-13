PINE TOWNSHIP — A DuBois woman was killed and two others were seriously injured when a vehicle collided with a motorcycle on Friday evening, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The crash occurred on Friday at 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 153 and Anderson Creek Road between Parker Dam and S.B. Elliott state parks in Pine Township.
Linda Solida, 57, of DuBois, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Clearfield-based state police. She was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Michael Solida, 53, also of DuBois.
According to police, the motorcycle was traveling south on State Park Road/SR 153 in front of a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old male. The male's name and place of residence were not provided by police.
According to the police report, the motorcycle was making a right hand turn onto Anderson Creek Road, the vehicle failed to reduce its speed before striking the motorcycle on the rear right corner. The vehicle continued traveling and ran over the motorcycle after exiting the western side of the roadway. The vehicle continued traveling off road until it impacted with a tree.
Michael Solida and the driver of the vehicle were transported by ambulance to UPMC Altoona for injuries, according to the police report. Neither Michael Solida nor Linda Solida were wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, state police said.
The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co., Clearfield EMS and Penfield EMS.