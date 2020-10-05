DuBOIS — DuBois business owner Kristin Michaux, founder of Passion for Fashion Boutique, recently raised $7,808 to benefit a family impacted by domestic violence.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which began in 1981, encouraging everyone everywhere to “break the cycle.” Created by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, it aims to connect advocates across the country, raise awareness and “give voices power,” according to www.breakthecycle.org.
Michaux started the online clothing sales Facebook group in October 2017, and it has since accumulated more than 12,000 members.
Michaux said she recently heard the news of a Johnstown woman named Amanda, who lost her life in a domestic violence-related incident that involved her ex-boyfriend, with her eldest son witnessing her death.
“I felt inclined to do something,” she said. “I lost sleep over thinking about this tragic situation, so I wanted to help, even if it was just a little money to her boys.”
Michaux said Amanda was known as someone who had an energetic and contagious personality.
“Amanda is a friend whom I met through my online business,” she said. “I never got the pleasure to meet her in person, but I knew she was one of a kind. She was such a proud ‘boy mom.’ She loved to be with her friends and family. She was always enjoying every minute of her life, which unfortunately, was tragically ended far too soon.”
Michaux said she thought using her social media platform could be a way to raise awareness about domestic violence and funds for Amanda’s sons.
“I did not expect the outpouring from the community that we received, but I am forever grateful for everyone who was a light in this very dark situation as this was a community effort,” she said.
In just three days, Michaux raised a total of $7,808, which was sent directly to the bank accounts of Amanda’s children, she said.
“There was far more to this benefit than just raising money,” she said. “I got to be part of hearing others share their stories of Amanda, mourn their losses of loved ones to similar situations, hear from survivors of domestic violence and spread awareness.”
Michaux said domestic violence is often something that gets brushed under the rug too often.
“No one wants to talk about it because it’s uncomfortable,” she said. “I just want people to know that they have a voice. That they deserve better. That they’re worthy of a better life. It is such a sensitive subject in society, so I think it is important that we all spread awareness, exchange kinds words when we know someone is struggling and offer hope to the hopeless who feel helpless.
“You have the potential to be a light of hope in other’s lives. Don’t ever forget that.”
Those who would like to donate to Amanda’s sons can do so by sending a check to Ameriserv Bank with “Hudson and Drew” in the memo, and mailing it to 235 Churchill St., Johnstown, PA 15904.
For more information on NDVAM, visit www.breakthecycle.org. To reach the domestic violence hotline, visit www.thehotline.org.