CLEARFIELD — A DuBois woman who absconded and later was found with methamphetamine when she was apprehended was sentenced to SCI-Muncy by Judge Paul Cherry Monday at Clearfield County Revocation Court.
According to Assistant District Attorney Roy E. Cross, Brittany Ann Hibbard, 29, was released from prison on May 7 and reported to her probation officer as directed.
Her probation officer warned her that if she absconded again he would recommend she be given a state prison sentence.
On May 29, the probation office was notified that there were new charges pending of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hibbard reported to her probation officer on June 4 and hasn’t reported since, Cross said.
The probation office reportedly tried to contact her multiple times with no result.
On Sept. 16, the probation office received a tip that Hibbard was at the Giant Eagle grocery store in DuBois.
Probation officers responded to the scene and located Hibbard as she was exiting the store.
Hibbard allegedly admitted to injecting methamphetamine that morning and had methamphetamine on her.
Probation officers located the methamphetamine as well as two syringes, Cross said.
Her attorney, Steven Johnston, said she admits to the violation.
He said Hibbard has a severe drug problem and had run into a rough patch at the time of her arrest.
He said shortly after she last reported to the probation office, she had lost her residence and was homeless and was living in a tent.
“Things just continued to deteriorate from there,” Johnston said. “Certainly it is not an excuse, but it does account for her whereabouts and her failure to report.”
Cherry revoked her probation and re-sentenced for possession with intent to deliver, ungraded felony, to serve two to four years at SCI-Muncy.
Cherry said he sentenced her to state prison because she absconded within two months of her release from jail, that she received multiple criminal charges while on probation and her severe drug addiction problem would best be treated in state prison.
In March of 2018 Hibbard pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and was sentenced to serve 75 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus one year consecutive sentence, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an undercover agent with the state attorney general’s office purchased two grams of methamphetamine from Hibbard for $300.