DuBOIS — Susan Robertson of DuBois has been appointed as the next Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve State Vice Chair, according to Pennsylvania State Committee Chair Wesley Craig.
The state vice chair is an official Department of Defense volunteer position that provides operational continuity and staff coordination for the ESGR state committee in support of the state chair, area chairs, coordinating staff, and volunteers, Craig said. Additional responsibilities include providing oversight of the ESGR organization and membership including recruiting a representative volunteer base, assigning positions, monitoring participation, and accounting for personnel, he added.
“It is an honor to appoint Susan Robertson to the position of state vice chair of ESGR,” said Craig. “Susan is a proven leader who has demonstrated considerable passion, dedication and organizational skills. Her leadership will be a definite asset as the PA Committee moves forward with its mission in engaging all of our civilian employers to support and value the military service of their employees.”
“The Guard and Reserve Forces located in Pennsylvania are the third largest in the entire Reserve Component and one of the busiest. They are an extremely important part of our national defense,” said Craig.
Robertson has been a volunteer member of ESGR for six years.
In addition to her appointment as state vice chair, she functions as the Pennsylvania Northwest Regional Chair and Assistant Ombudsman Director.
Robertson received an ESGR Seven Seals award in November 2015 and a Spirit of Volunteerism Award in November 2019.
“I am thrilled to be taking on a new leadership role with the Department of Defense ESGR Program,” said Robertson. “Being part of ESGR provides me with the opportunity to pay-it-forward by working to promote cooperation and understanding between our service members and their civilian employers. Since our Reserve and National Guard Service Members are more than 50 percent of our military strength, the support of the civilian employers is more crucial than ever. I look forward to working with the ESGR volunteers throughout Pennsylvania in this mission. We are always looking for new volunteers.”