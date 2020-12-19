DuBOIS — Brittany Hollander, a DuBois resident, is feeling thankful she had the once-in-a-lifetime experience of helping to decorate the White House for Christmas this year.
Hollander, who is married to Sgt. Kevin Hollander, an Air Force recruiter in DuBois, said she was among approximately 70 volunteers who were chosen from thousands of applications to spend the week of Thanksgiving making the People’s House festive for the holidays.
“The First Family and the White House staff made this event magical, even through COVID-19 and all of the careful restrictions and precautions,” said Hollander. “It was an incredible opportunity where the First Lady allows your average person, like myself, an American woman, a military spouse to my airman, mother to three beautiful kids — to have the opportunity to see rich American history firsthand, to experience what felt like royal treatment at the Christmas reception and to feel like a somebody in this busy, busy world.”
After the trip, Hollander said she left feeling humbled, having witnessed such wealth and seeing many who were not as fortunate in Washington D.C. all in the same week.
“When you look around the capital you see so much opportunity, the ball is in your court,” said Hollander. “You decide what you want to do, where you want to go, what you want to become. It also made me realize how proud I am to be an American.”
Hollander’s first day working on the White House decoration project was Nov. 23.
“We had the opportunity to go to an off-site location where we were able to make bows out of recycled ribbon from previous years, rewire old and new Christmas ornaments, load boxes of Christmas decorations to take to the White House and learn how we would and what the theme was.”
This year’s Christmas decorating theme was entitled, “America the Beautiful.”
“What a fitting theme for such a wonderful place,” said Hollander.
On the second and third day of the project, Hollander said she had the pleasure of stringing thousands of lights on the famous Blue Room tree in the White House — the tree that the First Lady welcomed to the White House by horse and carriage.
“A new team and group came in after our three days of hard work and long days were put in to continue where we had left off and finished putting up the decorations, wreaths and so much more,” said Hollander.
After returning home for Thanksgiving, Hollander said she was then invited back to the White House by First Lady Melania Trump for an “incredible” thank you reception on Nov. 30.
“We were welcomed by the very talented Marine Corps band and service members of all branches of the Armed Forces,” said Hollander. “They took our coats and umbrellas and welcomed us with a delicious glass of champagne or wine. We were able to walk around the historic and breathtaking home of the people to see all the amazing historic pieces. From 1800 year old portrait paintings to custom-china designed by all of the First Ladies, gorgeous draperies, historic books and the amazing White House gingerbread house. We had incredible food, might I add underneath Abraham Lincoln’s painting, and were even blessed to see and by thanked by the First Lady herself.”
When asked what her favorite part of the experience was, Hollander said it was being able to meet such an incredible, diverse group of Americans — a cancer doctor from Texas, a Southern Living cookbook editor, Gold Star Mothers, Homeland Security spouses, military members and their spouses, designers, business owners, people in trades and so much more.
“It was a beautiful image to see so many from all walks of life come together to make something beautiful for our country,” said Hollander. “Forever I dote on the experience I had in the White House and will always remember the way I felt helping to give hope and Christmas spirit to the American people during this hard year. What an honor!”
Hollander said it was an experience she will cherish for the rest of her life.
“I can’t wait to share it with my children’s children one day,” said Hollander. “I will forever hold dear the memories and friendships I made during this time.”