DuBOIS — A DuBois woman, charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and being involved in an accident, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Friday before District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois.
On Dec. 10, 2019, state police in DuBois charged Danielle Rae Elensky, 30, Hanes Drive, DuBois, with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed (two counts), accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched at approximately 12:05 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2019, to Rockton Mountain Highway (Route 322) near Old Pike Road, Union Township, in response to a report of a hit-and-run crash. When police arrived at the scene they saw a Red Dodge Caravan off the road. The crash occurred as the vehicle was traveling east on Rockton Mountain Highway and a blue SUV was traveling west. The SUV entered into the east lane of travel, striking the Caravan’s left mirror and left side of the vehicle. Following impact, the blue SUV reportedly fled the scene, leaving behind a blue side mirror.
Police went to Elensky’s residence and found the vehicle described by a witness parked at her residence.
While speaking with Elensky at her residence, the affidavit said she appeared to be disoriented and confused. She reportedly admitted to consuming Subutex and Xanax at 8:30 a.m. that day and not possessing a valid prescription. She allegedly admitted that her juvenile daughter was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and then tried to retract that statement. Blood test results reportedly were positive for Alprazolam, Delta-9 Carboxy THC, Delta-9THC, Buprenorphine and Norbuprenorphine.
In a separate case, Elensky waived a hearing on misdemeanor counts of retail theft –taking merchandise and defiant trespass as a result of another incident. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.