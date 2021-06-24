DuBOIS — For several months, gym enthusiast Betsy Bryan of DuBois was unable to participate in her normal activities at the DuBois YMCA due to an injury. However, that didn’t stop her from helping to raise money for the place that is near and dear to her heart.
In March, Bryan had to have rotator cuff surgery so she was unable to attend fitness classes, use the elliptical, play pickleball or racquetball or any other of the multiple activities offered at the YMCA.
“I hurt my arm playing basketball so I was only allowed to walk and ride the bike since the surgery,” said Bryan, who enjoys going to the YMCA every day except Sundays.
One day while riding the Expresso exercise bike, Paula DuBois from the YMCA suggested to Bryan that she could start riding the bike for Rally for the Y, an event held each year by Expresso in which riders earned 10 cents per mile from the company for the rider’s local YMCA.
“They asked that you ride 100 miles in a month’s time, and I rode 250 miles,” said Bryan. “I set my goal at a 100, then I set it at 200. Then I thought, well, I’m at 200, I will go 250, it’s another 50 miles, because I realized I could do that much. I’m just kind of an overachiever. And then I got enough sponsors to raise even more money for the Y.”
It was the first time Bryan participated in the fundraiser, but she said she plans on riding in it again next year.
“I came every day and rode at least 10 to 15 miles,” she said. “It’s a good workout. When I do 15 miles, it usually takes me about an hour and a half.”
Locally, riders for Rally for the Y raised $762 for the DuBois YMCA, said DuBois. Other participants included Nicholas Anderson, Zac Wilcox, Sam Mollica, Jordan Rummel, Barb Brinkley, Henry Dela Torre and Kim Heberling.
Bryan said it was important for her to raise money for the YMCA because it is like her “home away from home.”
“I love it here. This is my happy place,” said Bryan, who has been coming to the YMCA for more than 20 years.
“Everybody here is really nice, too,” she said. “You get addicted to it. When I had surgery, I couldn’t come at first. I hated it and I truly hate missing the classes. I have perfect attendance usually every month. But I love it, it’s my thing. Plus, whenever I know I can help the Y, why not ride the bike?”
Overall, exercise makes her feel really good physically and mentally, said Bryan.
“When you start in the morning at the Y, everyone is friendly, and I’ve made a lot of friends coming here. It’s not just a fitness center,” she said.