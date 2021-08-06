DuBOIS — Decorated World War II U.S. Navy veteran Angelo Carmella, 97, currently resides at DuBois Nursing Home, in the town where he was born and raised.
Carmella’s daughter, Janis Mathewson, and her husband, Bob, who live near State College, currently drive to DuBois each Tuesday to visit him by appointment. Carmella went into the nursing home in February 2020.
After his high school graduation at 19 years old, Carmella enlisted in the U.S. Navy April 1, 1943. Following boot camp, he volunteered to join the new Army-Navy joint unit, “Amphibious Scouts and Raiders,” according to a short bio written by Bob, which he became a member of. This unit is now referred to as the U.S. Navy SEALs.
Among the initial contingent moving from the New Creek training center in Virginia to Force Pierce, Florida, Carmella helped to construct a new training facility as well.
Carmella can almost always be caught wearing his U.S. Navy WWII veteran hat, said Bob. In fact, they never see him without it.
“He is especially proud of his service,” said Janis. “He talks about how lucky he was to come home.”
Carmella was among the important invasion services in southern France, marking the beaches, clearing obstacles and directing landing craft. He was also involved in activities to both insert and remove Josip Broz Tito’s forces for raids into Yugoslavia in 1941, according to the bio.
Something that sticks out in Bob’s mind, he says, is when Carmella told him that compared to the infantrymen, he “had it easy” in times of war.
The couple recalled stories Carmella has told over time, including being caught in a couple of typhoons on the Pacific Ocean. He was aboard a ship in the Pacific, preparing for the Japan invasion, when WWII ended.
Carmella received several awards for his notable service — the World War II Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal and the Asian Pacific Campaign Medal — prior to being honorably discharged March 1, 1946.
Janis noted that they, too, are extremely proud of and thankful for Carmella’s service.
Carmella has two daughters and one son, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, said the Mathewsons. He was married to Elizabeth “Tottie” Carmella for 71 years.
Following his time in the service, Carmella worked at Jackson China, formerly in Falls Creek, retiring in the 1980s.
Back in the day, Carmella used to be involved in things like bowling, managing local Little League teams and fishing, the couple said.
Carmella seems to be happy and content at DuBois Nursing Home, said Janis. He enjoys watching western movies and keeping up with the news.