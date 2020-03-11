DuBOIS — The first-ever “A Taste of DuBois” Leprechaun Leap to benefit the DuBois YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign will be from noon-6 p.m. Sunday.
“Seven local restaurants have come together to support the mission of the DuBois YMCA by participating in this fun event,” said Paula DuBois of the YMCA. Spearheading the event is George Moore of the Gateway Cafe.
“The area restaurants wanted to promote St. Patrick’s Day and even though it falls on a Tuesday this year, they decided to do something on the weekend before the holiday,” said DuBois. “The YMCA is so thankful to the restaurants for participating in what we hope will become a great community event.”
The public is invited to this self-guided tour of seven dining establishments in DuBois — Gateway Cafe, Luigi’s Ristorante, the DuBois Diner, Friendly Tavern, Fort Worth Restaurant, the DuBois Country Club and Charlie’s Restaurant.
Tickets are $20 and include free food samples at each location. Menu items will include Italian hoagies, chicken on a stick, kickin’ chicken, homemade chips, caesar meatballs, bruschetta, antipasto salad, reuben dip, spare ribs, boneless wings, reuben sliders, filet mignon sliders and hamburger sliders and pizza. A bus will be available, starting at the Gateway Cafe, for those interested for an extra $5.
Tickets may be purchased at the DuBois YMCA, Gateway Cafe and the Friendly Tavern. The first 50 ticket purchasers will receive a free T-Shirt. For more information call 814-590-1116
There are going to be a variety of prizes. If you go to all seven spots, you have a chance to win an amazon gift card, they are giving gift certificates, there are 50-50s. Music Rum Dums they will be playing at the Gateway from 4-8 p.m. Free admission if you bought a ticket. There will also be an after party at the Gateway Café from 4-8 p.m. and music will be provided by the Rum Drums. There will be no cover with an event wristband.
“I’m really excited about this event and I hope people will come out to have fun with a ‘Taste of DuBois,’” said DuBois. “Our plan is to have it get bigger and better each year.”
More information is available by calling 814-590-1116.