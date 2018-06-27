DuBOIS — The summer day camp program at the DuBois YMCA is ensuring local youth have a safe and enjoyable summer vacation.
Many area families utilize the program as their childcare service for the summer, whereas others may utilize it when they are here temporarily.
Darlene Stuart, Child Care Director at the DuBois YMCA, said the summer day camp program is 12 weeks long — from the last day of school until it starts again. Participating children are elementary and middle school ages.
About 100 youth are involved in the program, Stuart said. Every week has a theme, each of which tries to give the children a unique experience while also letting them have a good time while they’re out of school for the summer.
So far this summer, children have been able to visit with the DuBois City Police Department, AmServ DuSan Community Ambulance and a local K-9 unit. Being able to interact with officials and emergency responders lets children see them in a different light and become more familiar with them.
“The idea behind this is to show them that they are good people,” Stuart said. “It makes them aware that they are there to help you and keep you safe.”
On May 24, AmServ first responders visited the Child Development Center at the YMCA, where they gave presentations to children and demonstrations outside with the ambulance. Children were taught what to do in an emergency, and familiarized with an ambulance and what first responders do to help them when something frightening happens.
Throughout the rest of the summer, they hope to get together with an area fire department, and have the DuBois Dream Team — a local traveling basketball team that plays for good causes — visit.
They also have been able to go on small field trips to local businesses and learn more about them.
Each activity and theme is designed to set an example for youth or teach them about opportunities, such as possibly volunteering with the fire department one day or getting a job in the area.
“It gives them a little bit of exposure to possible career opportunities,” Stuart said.
Youth also regularly can participate in recreational activities and arts and crafts at the YMCA.
