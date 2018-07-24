DuBOIS — Joel Faust, 63, 573 Maple St., Brockway, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday before District Judge Patrick Ford.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 16, 2017, Officer Casey Doherty of the DuBois City Police Department and Officer Joseph Stanton responded to the area of the Hitching Post located at 692 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois, for a report of an erratic driver. State police reported that a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was swerving all over the roads as well as changing speed drastically. The plate number provided came back to Faust.
Upon arrival, Stanton located the vehicle parked in the Hitching Post parking lot. He observed the vehicle and contacted Doherty when the driver emerged from the Hitching Post. He stopped the vehicle as soon as the driver activated the ignition.
When Doherty arrived, the driver was exiting the vehicle with Stanton. Doherty, according to reports, saw that the man was exhibiting extremely unstable balance. His breath smelled of an intoxicating beverage and Doherty administered field sobriety tests, several of which were stopped due to safety concerns.
Faust was asked to consent to a breathalyzer test. He consented to the test, but refused to provide sufficient breath samples, the affidavit said. He was arrested for DUI and transported to Penn Highlands for a legal blood-alcohol drug test.
While at Penn Highlands, he was advised of his rights and initially stated that he “had to.” Faust was advised by the police that he was not required to consent to the blood draw. He then replied that he would consent to the blood draw in no uncertain terms.
The blood sample was analyzed and found to have a blood-alcohol level of .252 +/- .031 percent. The legal BAC limit in Pennsylvania is .08 percent.
Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
