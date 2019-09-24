Motor vehicle crashes are the No. 1 cause of death among teens in this country, according to statistics.
Inexperience is also known to be a leading cause of crashes among teen drivers.
Traditionally, the only way for new drivers to gain experience was to practice in the family car with a parent, or to incur the cost of a driver’s education instructor. This often leaves new drivers with limited time behind the wheel and feeling uncertain about their driving skills
The DuBois Relay for Life Car Cruz will host the Pennsylvania DUI Safety Simulator for young drivers to experience and understand the impact of distractions and impaired driving, according to State Farm® and DuBois agent, Kim McDonald, who is sponsoring the simulator.
The Safety Simulator is a virtual driving experience that allows teen drivers to sit in a real car “cockpit” with working instruments and a three-screen, 120 degree view.
The Safety SIM creates impaired driving scenarios in which the driver or other vehicles on the road are being operated by someone under the influence.
The system operator can take the driver through a selection of hundreds of different driving scenarios. This risk free setting allows drivers to gain a better understanding of the risks associated with impaired driving.
State Farm has sponsored the PA DUI Simulator since 2003.
The simulator will be available during the Car Cruz-In from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at the DuBois City Park, 9 Parkway Drive, DuBois.
To learn more about State Farm’s commitment to teen driver safety, visit https://www.statefarm.com/customer-care/life-events/teaching-a-teen-to-drive.