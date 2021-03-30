FALLS CREEK — DuBois Regional Airport (DUJ) Manager Bob Shaffer has been appointed to Gov. Tom Wolf’s Transportation Revenue Options Commission, a group tasked with developing funding solutions for Pennsylvania’s aging transportation system, while working toward the governor’s goal of phasing out the state’s gas tax.
Wolf signed an executive order on March 12 establishing the commission.
The appointment of Shaffer, who is representing the Aviation Advisory Committee, was acknowledged at last Friday’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority meeting.
“I’d like to congratulate Bob,” said authority Chairman Jay Chamberlin, noting that this appointment is acknowledgement of Shaffer’s expertise.
Shaffer thanked Chamberlin for his kind words and stated that the commission held their first meeting last Thursday.
“It’s a challenge,” said Shaffer. “We’re (commission) looking forward to trying to figure out how do you solve the roads and bridges problems here in the Commonwealth and the dollars that are required to make those improvements. I’m representing aviation. I’m not, by no means, a road or bridge expert, but representing aviation on that because aviation will be the benefactor of a small portion of whatever comes from this.”
Shaffer said he is looking forward to working together with the other 29 members of the commission over the next couple of months.
The commission’s next step is to develop and evaluate funding options. It will meet again in April although a meeting date was not announced. A final plan is due to the governor by Aug. 1.
“There’s not a lot of time between now and then to ... put some brain trust together and look forward to how can we make Pennsylvania better for the future,” said Shaffer.