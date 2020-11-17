DuBOIS — Dunham’s Sports, one of the nation’s largest sporting goods chains, is inviting DuBois area residents, in addition to those in the surrounding communities, to its grand opening weekend beginning Friday, Nov. 20 at the new location at 300 Commons Drive.
Store hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Friday, there will be free 12-packs of Coke or Diet Coke to anyone making a purchase of $10 or more, while supplies last.
“We are excited to be re-opening this bigger store, which will allow us to better serve the sporting goods needs of DuBois and shows our continued commitment to the area,” said Jeff Lynn, chairman and chief executive officer of Dunham’s Athleisure Corporation. “Dunham’s prides itself on providing our customers with a wide variety of top-quality, value-oriented, name-brand merchandise at everyday low prices.
“Especially during this time, your safety and the safety of all of our team members remains our number one priority,” said Lynn. “We are following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and federal and state agencies. You can learn more about our approach to COVID-19 at www.dunhamssports.com/covid-19.html.”
With the re-opening of the DuBois location, there are 28 Dunham’s Sports in the state of Pennsylvania and over 235 chain wide.
The new DuBois store offers a full line of traditional sporting goods and athletic equipment, as well as a wide variety of active and casual sports apparel and footwear featuring Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Skechers and more.
“We keep our customers coming back because of our continued commitment to provide the largest selections at the lowest prices,” says Lynn.
There will also be a large selection of athletic and outdoor apparel, a fitness department, plus a large value area featuring footwear at savings of 30-50 percent off. The expanded outdoor department will offer more from brands like Yeti, Remington, Rocky, Smith & Wesson and Crosman, plus a selection of boats and water sports equipment.
The store will also have a Fairway Center golf shop featuring top golf brands such as Taylormade, Titleist, Callaway and Cobra.
Dunham’s was founded in 1937 in Detroit as Dunham’s Bait and Tackle and has grown to over 235 stores in 22 Midwestern and Southern states.