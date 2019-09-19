ST. MARYS — The St. Marys City Council meeting was booming with new business talk, the downtown park project and flood-prevention plans Monday evening.
City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson informed council members the Dunkin’ Donuts project in the former ChinAmerica Palace building on South St. Marys Street is starting within the next couple of weeks.
A Burger King facility will also be installed on South St. Marys Street, but there is not an official start date yet.
A conversation concerning the Elk County Redevelopment Authority’s stage project was addressed by St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski. The stage project, in conjunction with the City’s park project that is underway, is in need of more funds to get up and running.
Flood prevention In 2016-2017, the City looked at creating a flood-prevention plan, said Councilman Andrew Mohney, which would require installing detention ponds to provide flooding relief downtown. The project calls for about seven detention-pond locations.
The City is purchasing a 14-acre parcel of land from the St. Marys Water Authority on Wilson Road for the first detention pond, Mohney said, which would help alleviate flooding in the Stackpole Hall Complex and 4th Street and Depot Street areas. The ponds are designed to catch water overflow, releasing it at a slower pace.
Planning commissionIn light of Steven Herzing’s resigning from the Elk County Planning Commission, Council recommended Zoning Hearing Board alternate Sally Geyer for the position.
New fire hydrantsIn conjunction with the SMWA, the City will install three new fire hydrants, at no cost to Crystal Fire Department, in the West Joseph, Cross and South Paul road areas.
Speed limit concernFritz Lecker, district office manager for the Office of Rep. Matt Gabler, submitted a letter to the council concerning the speed limit along State Route 255.
According to the letter, citizens informed Lecker that the current speed limit of 55 miles per hour, with the increased traffic rate, causes a safety issue for homes close to the road.
There have been four or more incidents, including a fatality, on the road in the past nine months, Lecker said in the letter. Residents hope to see the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reduce the speed limit from Joseph Road to the State Game Lands, a 1.7-mile stretch, in the future.