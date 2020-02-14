ST. MARYS — Come springtime 2020, a nationally-recognized coffee and donut franchise will grace the St. Marys area.
The new Dunkin' Donuts store on South St. Marys Street will host open interviews from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 and Monday, Feb. 17, according to an announcement in the "Elk County Local" Facebook group.
Emma Burke, public relations coordinator for Dunkin’ Donuts’ local marketing agency Alliance Marketing Partners, said a representative from the St. Marys location confirmed the store will open within the next couple of months.
“The store is expecting to hire around 35 employees, and is still currently hiring,” she said.
The Dunkin’ Donuts franchise informed St. Marys City Council they were considering the building in March 2019. At the council meeting in September, City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson announced construction for the store would begin in October.
Dunkin’ Donuts is taking the place of the former ChinAmerica Palace, a Chinese buffet restaurant on South St. Marys Street.
Burke also said the St. Marys location is looking to host a grand-opening celebration some time in spring of this year. Details will be announced at a later date.
According to www.dunkindonuts.com., crew members are responsible for offering friendly guest experiences and preparing high-quality coffee products in a fast-paced environment. Many of these franchisees offer flexible hours, paid-time off, discounts, bonuses and health-insurance coverage.
To apply, visit www.dunkindonuts.com and click on the “Careers” tab.