ST. MARYS — Dunkin’ Donuts opened its doors at 843 S. St. Marys St. Saturday. People who live and work in St. Marys can now run on Dunkin’ faster and more conveniently than ever before at its newest “next-generation” restaurant.
The new business features a modern look that provides a fresh, friendly, vibrant and engaging environment for guests. Complete with a new, warmer interior color palette, the restaurant will also offer comfortable guest seating and atmospheric lighting. Additionally, the restaurant has a convenient drive-thru.
Exciting elements of the new restaurant experience at the St. Mary’s location include modern design and premium-pour signature Dunkin’ cold beverages served through an innovative tap system. Crew members will also use top-quality and flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make handcrafted drinks to order.
Dunkin’ Donuts will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, employing 30 crew members. The 2,400 square-foot restaurant features indoor seating and Wi-Fi.
SVP West, LLC is Dunkin’s franchisee network for this restaurant, and they are thrilled to be a part of the local community.
More details about a grand-opening celebration are to come. To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow Dunkin’ on Facebook or Twitter.