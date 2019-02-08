ST. MARYS — The police smelled marijuana, but found methamphetamine.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Thursday, police investigated a Toyota sedan being operated by Matthew Taylor Reeves, 24, of Johnsonburg, parked outside of DePrator’s Beverage on Lawrence Street Feb 1. While talking to a passenger in the vehicle, Garret Andrew Frederoski, 25, of St. Marys, officers allegedly detected the odor of unburnt marijuana.
According to police, a search of the vehicle uncovered approximately 32 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 44 grams of marijuana, individual empty bags for packaging, a scale, assorted drug paraphernalia, and an approximately 15-inch knife with metal knuckles in a bag allegedly belonging to Reeves.
Reeves was interviewed at the St. Marys Police Department, according to the affidavit, and allegedly admitted to selling methamphetamine. He is also alleged to have admitted his phone would show “people ‘hitting’ him up for ‘weed.’”
Reeves faces two felony charges of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver; a felony charge of criminal use of a communications facility; two misdemeanor charges each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia; and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana – small amount for personal use, make repairs/sell/etc. offensive weapons.
A preliminary hearing for Reeves is scheduled March 19 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacobs.
Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System documents show a criminal complaint to support felony charges of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communications facility; and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana – small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia were also filed against Frederoski in St. Marys district court Wednesday. However, the case is currently listed as inactive as no court action has been taken. As a result, an affidavit is unavailable and it cannot be determined if the charges stem from the same incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.