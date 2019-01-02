ST. MARYS — Two men face charges after allegedly breaking into one of their neighbors’ apartments in search of a Playstation and stealing food when they failed to find it.
According to police, Lucas Ryan Knight, 22, of 710 1/2 Theresia St., and Parker John Housler, 21, of 589 Church St., broke into a residence at 710 Theresia St. the evening of Dec. 29.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, the residents of the apartment noticed some food was missing out of the refrigerator after being out and realized someone had broken in using a side window.
They confronted Knight and Housler, who they told police admitted to the break in, saying they were looking for Knight’s stolen Playstation.
According to police, officers were shown a text message to one of the residents from Housler reading “We are both sorry dude. It won’t happen again.”
According to the affidavit, Housler and Knight admitted to entering the residence in search of the Playstation and deciding to take food when they did not find it during an interview with police. Knight said they took the food because he was “waiting for his food stamps to come in.”
Knight and Housler both face felony charges of burglary, conspiracy engagement in burglary, criminal trespass and conspiracy engagement in criminal trespass; and misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking conspiracy engagement in theft by unlawful taking.
Both were remanded to Elk County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail each.
Preliminary hearings for the pair are scheduled Jan. 8 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.