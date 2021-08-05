DuBOIS — Besides responding to emergency situations and saving lives, the responders of AmServ/DuSan Community Ambulance also give back to the community whenever possible.
The public is invited to help “stuff an ambulance with school supplies,” benefiting area children, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Sunday at 835 Beaver Dr.
AmServ/DuSan Community Ambulance, in partnership with the “One Blessed Momma’s” Facebook group, is hosting the fundraiser, said Dawn Buck, DuSan’s director of compliance and education.
There will also be a baked goods and hot dogs for sale, Buck said. The group of children known for hosting a lemonade stand on First Street in DuBois, raising money to help other local youth, will also be there offering lemonade that day, and have already raised $118 for this fundraiser.
It was noted that school supplies donated don’t have to be anything extravagant, and can be simple items like folders or pencils.
DuSan is also accepting cash donations toward the school supply fundraiser at its Beaver Drive facility this week through Friday, Aug. 6.
AmServ/DuSan will also host its fourth community health screening, in partnership with Penn Highlands Healthcare, from 6:30-9:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 at the facility on Beaver Drive. For $40, those who may normally have high insurance co-pays or deductibles can get a full blood analysis, according to the event flyer.
The health screening seems to get bigger each year, said Buck, welcoming around 100-150 people.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 1-888-920-4636. Registration deadline is Aug. 18, but walk-ins will be accepted.