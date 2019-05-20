AmServ DuSAN Community Ambulance has taken another step to ensure the safety of its community by providing emergency essentials to fire and police departments.
DuSAN Deputy Director Josh McMinn said the organisation has been working on acquiring the emergency response equipment for about a year, getting the trailer from Georgia.
Funds from an equipment grant received by DuSAN were put toward the equipment.
The emergency response, or “fire rehabilitation” trailer will be available for use by local fire and police departments in a crisis, such as a fire or standoff, which can keep emergency workers out for hours, McMinn said.
The trailer is heated and air conditioned and includes a 12-by-20-foot inflatable tent. It’s “packed full” of useful items, McMinn said. DuSAN got some ideas from Murrysville Medic One outside Pittsburgh.
The trailer is equipped with items like misting fans, folding chairs, turbo heaters, 20-30 wool blankets, medical supplies, coolers and water and food, McMinn said.
“We can also medically monitor (emergency services personnel) and take their vitals while they’re in there,” he said.
A couple of fire departments near Punxsutawney conduct this fire rehab effort, McMinn adds.
Due to the shortage of volunteers fire departments around the state are experiencing, DuSAN wanted to do its part, McMinn said.
“We wanted to take some of the burden off of them,” he said. “Part of being a community-based ambulance is taking care of the fire departments and police agencies.”
The trailer was ready to use at the beginning of March, and all local fire chiefs were welcomed to the Beaver Drive facility’s parking lot to become familiar with it, McMinn said.
“We had a good response,” he adds. “A lot of them said they would use it when they need it.”
DuSAN also brought the emergency response trailer to the DuBois Training Grounds for local firefighter training May 11.
For more information, call DuSAN at 814-375-9290.