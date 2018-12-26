AmServ DuSAN of DuBois has received its accreditation as a certified training institute.
DuSAN, which formally received the certification Nov. 1, has been teaching certification classes for several years, said Director of Compliance and Education Dawn Buck. Previously, though, it could only offer them through other institutes.
All emergency medical services (EMS) certification classes to become an emergency medical responder (EMR), Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) or Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) must be completed through an accredited training institute, Buck said.
“We were sponsoring classes that were being run through a community college,” she said. “For several years, we had a great relationship with this community college, but rising costs deterred a lot of interested people from taking the courses. The minimum student requirement also made it difficult to be able to hold classes locally.”
DuSAN has nine EMS instructors — six paramedics, 1 advanced emergency medical technician (AEMT) and two EMTs. Nine of these instructors are “National Registry Evaluators,” Buck said.
Now that its is an accredited Pennsylvania Department of Health institution, DuSAN can hold certification classes at a lesser cost, with lower student minimums and its own curriculum, Buck said.
“Before, we had to follow the curriculum of the institute we were holding the class with, and had very little flexibility,” she said. “We can now use several different training aids and platforms that are available."
The accreditation process, which took more than two months, includes developing specific policy and procedures, a curriculum, competencies and course schedules, a student code of conduct and purchasing a large amount of training equipment to be used in the institute, Buck says.
“In addition, we were required to obtain a physician to operate as our medical director, and to develop an advisory committee to meet quarterly,” she said.
The EMS industry is facing a “potential crisis,” Buck says, since there are fewer active providers working in the overall field, partly because of the high cost of certification classes.
“It helps the community as a whole to ensure that there are adequate providers available to respond to emergency calls and transports, both of which increased in volume yearly," she said.
Upcoming classes
DuSAN plans on holding an “Advanced EMT” course, which requires students to be a certified EMT, in January of 2019, Buck said. The course will provide training that allows the student to provide an “intermediate level of care” between an EMT and a paramedic.
“Several of our EMTs are going to be taking this course to allow them to better provide assessment and care for our patients, and also to help prepare them for the next step of educational advancement which would be a paramedic,” she said.
DuSAN plans to offer an EMT class, available to anyone 16 years of age or older, in the near future as well, Buck says. Classes will be held at the station at 835 Beaver Drive in DuBois.
For more information, contact Buck at 814-375-9290, extension 7020, or email dmb.training@amservdusan.com.
