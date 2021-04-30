DuBOIS — For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the local business community networked at Thursday’s Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce Business Connections luncheon at the DuBois Country Club, where state Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, and state Rep. Mike Armanini, R-DuBois, were the guest speakers.
“I want to thank all of you for keeping people employed, keeping people productive in this environment,” said Dush, who also expressed appreciation to his successor, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Jefferson/Indiana counties, and Armanini.
“To have a couple of businessmen come in to the Legislature who understand what’s going on and the impact of government on business is a tremendous asset. We need more folks like them in the Legislature,” said Dush.
“It’s an honor to be here as your state representative,” said Armanini. “Getting into this world of politics in the beginning of a pandemic was very interesting, especially when it was my first time running for any type of office — the delays, the expectations, the prolonged primary ... being in Harrisburg for a short four months.”
Armanini, who has called DuBois his home for the last 20 years, said this is a great community.
“We have a lot to offer in the 75th District,” said Armanini. “We have industries that are continuing to boom. We have a tourism trade that is exploding, we’re getting over a half a million people visiting the Elk Center in Benezette, which is not only helping DuBois, it’s helping Elk County, Jefferson County and Clearfield County. We should be very proud to have that.”
However, Armanini acknowledged that many businesses have faced many obstacles over the last year.
“It’s a shame the way the the governor and his administration have worked through this pandemic,” said Armanini. “We see neighboring states who have never closed who are thriving.”
Armanini said that it’s terrible that the governor did not look at this and start making corrections to help businesses get back on track. But with the new budget, the governor “just wants to raise taxes — 46 percent of middle and small businesses, that’s where he wants to get the bulk of his money from. I do not know what the governor has against small businesses.”
Both Armanini and Dush acknowledged that minimum wage is a great concern for people.
“I don’t like the word minimum wage. I like the word starting wage. Why do they put you in a category where you think you’re at the bottom?” said Armanini. “No, this is where you start. We need more thinking like that and most places are already, because the employees are so scarce, they’re being offered a very good starting wage. And definitely if they show progress, they can move up very rapidly.”
If the minimum wage increases to $15 an hour, Dush said the public libraries will close and a lot of community service organizations will go away.
“These people have no idea ... and by the way, that $15 an hour, it coincides directly with the starting point of the governor’s tax increase, they’ll raise the minimum wage so they can start taxing these people,” said Dush.
With regard to the pandemic and the state’s response, Dush said, under oath in the western district of the federal court, when it came to the closures of Pennsylvania businesses, the governor’s people were asked if they were using the force of law to close businesses based on something that they called life-sustaining business.
“Did you ever make a policy and drive out a description of what was a life-sustaining business? No. You didn’t do it by a memo? No. An email? No. A post-it note? No,” said Dush. “They’re using the force of law against people who have an Article I Section 1 right, within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to acquire a property. If you take away the business owner’s right to be in business, if you take away the employee’s right to collect a paycheck, you’re violating the first of the sovereign rights of people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”
That, said Dush, is why the two ballot questions in the May 18 primary election referring to this are so important.
“And something that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce did in a study years ago, they learned that when it comes to making a decision about whether to vote and who and what to vote for people listen to their employers more than anyone else,” said Dush. “I’m encouraging you to get your (employees) out to vote. Explain to them that we are looking to get rid of something that, or to limit something that for over 180 years, no governor in Pennsylvania ever had the authority to do what Gov. Wolf did. Each of those powers were reserved to the Legislature.
“And because of Hurricane Agnes and a few others, the legislature in 1977, decided to give the governor some ability to act more quickly,” said Dush. “They reserved to themselves the ability to stop that under the law, the way the law was written. Unfortunately with this Supreme Court, when we tried to implement that part of the law, the Supreme Court said, ‘no, you can’t do that.’ Constitutionally they were correct that you have to present any kind of concurrent resolution before the governor for veto. However, what they should have done is stricken down the law because it was being planned during the implementation of that law or the construction of that law. They would never have given that authority to any one person without the ability to take it away.”
Dush said he is also against the proposed bridge project on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County that could lead to tolling as part of a new initiative by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The reconstruction of the North Fork bridges on I-80 in the Borough of Brookville and Pine Creek Township is one of nine candidate projects being considered for the Pathways Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership Initiative – commonly referred to as “P3.”
Dush said he knows people who use the bridges both ways to travel to and from work.
“Our median family income here in my region — $41,000 — and they’re traveling twice a day across both of those bridges,” said Dush, noting that’s at least $1,000 coming out of their income.
Through all of the obstacles and “the government keeping its foot on your necks as you’re trying to survive and trying to expand,” said Dush, “you guys have been finding your workaround like good business people do. In the military or the special operations community, where I come from, it’s improvise, adapt and overcome. You either go over an obstacle, under it, around it, or blow it up. You guys have been doing a fantastic job of keeping your people employed and doing what you can to set yourself up and the community too. I’m grateful for the giving that I’m hearing that it’s coming from the business community as well even in this time.”