BROOKVILLE — Rep. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson/Indiana) has announced that Eldred Township Municipal Authority, located in Jefferson County, will receive a grant totaling $2.18 million and a low-interest loan totaling $2.4 million through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) to significantly upgrade its waterline distribution system.
“Access to clean water is critical to ensuring both public health and public safety,” said Dush. “This $4.59 million in funding will help Eldred Township Municipal Authority meet the water supply needs of even more homeowners, employers and volunteer firefighters throughout the community. I’m pleased that PENNVEST is able to offer financing for this very important project.”
Specific upgrades will include the construction of 34,000 feet of 6-inch waterline, 39 fire hydrants, valves and other necessary waterline distribution system enhancements.
Since its inception in 1988, PENNVEST has served communities and citizens by funding sewer, storm water and drinking water projects across the Commonwealth. These projects not only contribute to improving Pennsylvania’s environment and the health of its people, but also provide opportunities for economic growth and jobs for Pennsylvania’s workers.
Funds for the projects are disbursed after bills for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST.