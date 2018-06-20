DuBOIS — Battle of the Barrel, the first competition of DuBois Volunteer Fire Department’s Firemen’s Week, was held Tuesday night in the parking lot of the DuBois Area High School.
The event is a competition among the five fire departments — Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, Friendship Hose Co. No. 2, J.E. DuBois Hose Co. No. 3, Fourth Ward No. 4, and Goodwill Hose Co. There are approximately 450 firefighters in the entire department.
Competition continues Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Wednesday, the event continues with Sink the Tub at the Tannery Dam at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the firefighters will be back at the high school at 6:30 p.m. for the pre-connect contest.
The public is invited to watch the firefighters compete this week.
