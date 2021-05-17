DuBOIS — Established in 1939, DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton said the potential that she can see within E.J. Mansell Stadium is monumental.
"I really want to build awareness for our community — the premise that our stadium is far more than a football stadium," said Benton at last Thursday's board meeting during a presentation about the proposed stadium restoration project.
Mansell Stadium is where our community gathers for community events such as the Suicide Prevention Walk or any athletic events, said Benton.
"It's where we learn and play," said Benton. "Our stadium is truly utilized on a daily basis by the students in the middle school for their physical education classes. This is really targeting our students in fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade. We will often look out the window and find students running the track even when it's quite cold outside."
"It's where we grow friendships," said Benton, noting that the district is honored to host Special Olympics, which is rotated throughout the four sending school districts.
It's where accomplishments are celebrated, such as senior nigh recognitions, graduation, athletic hall of fame and homecoming, said Benton.
It's where groups, such as the band and color guard perform, she said.
"It's where we develop leaders," said Benton. "And as you all know, the mission of our district is teaching today's learners to be tomorrow's leaders. And there are very key leadership skills that are not only taught, but developed and learned in the extracurricular activities. These leadership skills have a direct workplace crossover, such as teamwork, communication, self-discipline, work ethic, strategic development, and organizational skills, responding to success and especially learning how to respond to failure and feedback on others, goal setting and personal growth, competence, resiliency, problem-solving, and decision-making, the value of practice and preparation and the ability to inspire and motivate others. And these are all leadership skills that we strive to teach in the classroom but are often fully executed through extracurricular participation."
Benton said as the district moves forward, it's important to stay future focused on the vision and prioritizing the investment in the students.
"As we often look at the opposite side of the stadium, which resembles much more of a football stadium, I'd really like to turn your attention to this side of the stadium (underneath the stadium seating) so that you can see the potential that lies within," said Benton.
E.J. Mansell Stadium was constructed from 1936-39 by the Civilian Conservation Corps, which also built the stone stairs and wall at the end of Liberty Boulevard around the same time frame, said Benton. In 1994, there was a renovation of the stadium, and then in 1995 there was the addition of the press box roofs. In 2007, that was the last addition or enhancement of the stadium, and that was the artificial turf installation.
Benton recognized the district maintenance department because every time the turf is inspected, the district is always commended on the condition of the turf.
"It (turf) has far exceeded the life expectancy because our maintenance department has taken such pride and care in the turf. So I'm very thankful for their dedication," said Benton.
The seating capacity at the stadium is at 5,333, "which creates the perfect venue to host larger community events," she said.
The facility was constructed originally to be a vocational school and stadium. The vocational school was eventually closed and the space was converted to storage.
"And I certainly understand, I recognize the importance of storage, but I just feel that we are really underutilized in this space and are not truly harnessing the potential of what we could do with the stadium," said Benton. "In 1994, those renovations resulted in the replacement of window openings of each classroom bay with masonry, partial renovation of the stadium, concrete and installation of the artificial turf field as I had mentioned in 2007."
As the district moves forward and really thinks about the vision and starts to plan strategically in response to the restoration of the stadium, Benton said it's important that the district keeps in mind the premise and the vision and the mission of E.J. Mansell.
Upon the death of E.J. Mansell, the school board was petitioned to have a football stadium named in his honor, said Benton. On Oct. 14, 1965, the board passed a resolution honoring that request. And they had a dedication ceremony on Nov. 2 of that year.
The key components that really reflect the values and the character of E.J. Mansell, said Benton, are:
E.J. Mansell began his career as a history teacher at the DuBois High School in 1926. He became the head football coach in 1928, and he held that position until 1934.
"He clearly had an incredibly victorious, a winning record, a career record at about .756 winning percentage. In 1934, he became the high school principal and had a profound effect on the school and its students," said Benton.
While known for his memorable football teams, E.J. Mansell is also remembered for his innovative educational ideas and for his understanding and care for the students, said Benton. He also worked with the music program at the school. It was the combination of his life-long love of music and deep affection for his school that led him to write the school’s Alma Mater.
"So thinking about the future of the stadium, I think it's so important that we stay focused on E.J. Mansell and the values that he instilled at that time," said Benton. "I just found it truly remarkable. His vision is similar to ours back in the early 1900s. As we look forward and reflect on the potential for the stadium, we started to develop some preliminary plans on what we could do."
Benton shared ideas for areas underneath the stadium that could be used for educational programs, such as a movement lab, locker rooms, which would be separate for both the visiting and home teams, an established weight room and larger, more enhanced space for the marching band.
With any decision that district officials make, Benton said student impact should always be front and center. Looking at the potential student impact, if the district were to pursue the restoration projects, it has more than 1,100 students in middle school that would benefit through their physical education classes; that's 100 percent every student in middle school would benefit from using the lab specifically, she said.
Benton said 700-plus district student athletes would benefit from the project, which is 45 percent of the seventh through 12th grade student population, while 500-plus district students are involved in music and color guard activities, which is 24 percent of the fifth through 12th grade student population.
In addition to student impact, the district always wants to keep at the forefront of their decisions the impact on the community, said Benton. The benefits of the project would help in the following areas:
- Increase protective factors and promote drug-free activities
- Community wellness
- Family engagement
- United States military conditioning
- Law enforcement conditioning and physical fitness testing