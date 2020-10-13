REYNOLDSVILLE — A local Boy Scout presented his idea of a flag retirement box to the Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee as his Eagle Scout project.
Jonah Averill, the assistant patrol leader of Troop 72, attended the recent park committee meeting to present his idea to the board. His plan is to create a drop-box for decommissioned flags to be put in, and his troop will respectfully retire them once a year.
“This will be a local place where community members can bring their old or used flags to be retired properly by my troop during the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival, which is held every year here in the community,” Averill said.
He explained to the committee that he would rather see the flags be properly retired than left to be torn up and turn into tatters.
“On my way down Jackson Street today, I saw 15 American flags. Those flags are going to need to be retired eventually, and this box represents a duty for Boy Scouts to keep the flag the way it’s supposed to be, and to retire it respectfully and properly,” Averill said.
Averill gave handouts to the board members with examples of other flag retirement boxes. The boxes resemble post office boxes, but with a red, white, and blue design.
If approved, Averill said he would be fundraising for $2,000 for the project in the form of donated materials, skills, and monetary donations.
He has already contacted the auto body department at Jeff Tech, and the students are willing to paint the decommission box. He also contacted Cliff Hovis, owner of Hovis Auto and Truck Supply and a Boy Scout master, and he is willing to donate supplies the students will need to paint the box. He also has plans to reach out to someone who can either airbrush or vinyl stencil details onto the box.
He will have it attached to a slab of concrete, where it will be easily accessible to the community. Once finished, it will have a plaque with Averill’s name, the year, and Eagle Scout troop number on it.
The board asked if he had a spot in the park picked out for such a box to go. Averill said he did not, and only wanted to make sure he didn’t slow down the plans the board already had established.
“I’d like to begin carrying out the project as soon as possible, and I’d like to complete it as soon as possible because you have the War Memorial being built, and I don’t want to take up time that the War Memorial is being built,” Averill said.
He plans to have the project done by the end of December. The park committee said they would be happy to meet with Averill at the park to decide where the box will go. The board accepted the project, and moved to help in any way possible.