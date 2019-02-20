COOKSBURG — Even during the colder months, Cook Forest State Park is giving the public the chance to observe wildlife in its natural habitat.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will offer an “Eagle Watch” event at the park from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 3, helping tourists and nature enthusiasts with binoculars and spotting scopes track down “eagle hotspots” along the Clarion River.
The event will begin with a driving tour, followed by an “aggressive hike” to some better eagle-populated areas.
“This is the prime time of the year to view bald eagles on their nests, and find new nesting sites,” CFSP says on its Facebook page.
The park is also hosting an “Otter Watch” event this Saturday, where viewers can hopefully see otters sliding around on banks or wrestling.
While on a tour at CFSP, viewers can capture other glimpes of wildlife, including deer, the Great Blue Heron, muskrat, deer, ruffed grouse or wild turkey, authorities said.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the state now has more than 300 eagle nests. Officials recommend caution, though, when observing bald eagles in their nests or along a shoreline. Tips include staying at least 1,000 feet away from the nest and admiring the eagle from afar, using a soft tone of voice or whispering and not making any sudden movements to “flush” the eagle out of its nest.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers (POWR) also named the Clarion River “River of the Year” in mid January.
Hot chocolate and coffee will be available at the park office during the “Eagle Watch” event.
For more information, call 814-744-8496 or email cookforestpa@pa.gov.
