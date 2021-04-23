DuBOIS — Sandy Township employees, along with staff from Priority First Credit Union, marked Earth Day cleaning up trash from the shoulders of the municipality’s roads.
It was the second annual Earth Day cleanup the township has held, with the first one being held on Earth Day in 2019. The township office was closed on Thursday morning, from 8 a.m.-noon, so the employees could help keep the roadways clean.
Earth Day, an annual event since 1970, was created to celebrate the planet’s environment and raise public awareness about pollution. The day, which went global in 1990, is observed worldwide with rallies, conferences, outdoor activities and service projects.
“I want to thank the township employees, our EMA Director Larry Bickel, and Priority First Federal Credit Union for their hard work today getting as much trash as possible off of our roadways,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
The amount of trash cleaned up Thursday was not yet available, said Arbaugh, but he believes it was more than what they collected in 2019 — which was nearly 2,800 pounds.
The roads cleaned Thursday were Platt Road, Old Route 255, South 8th Street, Ice Plant Road, Cummings Road, West Long Avenue, Guy Avenue, Larkeytown Road, No. 2 Shaft Road, Cain Road, South Main Street, Thunderbird Road, Wayne Road, San Spur Road, Clear Run Road, Bay Road, Lundgren Road, Hungry Hollow Road, Salada Road and Kilmer Road.
Spring cleaning will be done in the City of DuBois when Downtown DuBois, Inc. holds its annual clean up day on Saturday morning, and the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department will hose the downtown streets on Sunday evening.