PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Manager Toby Santik reported the East End Playground project has officially been placed on hold for the year as the borough was unable to get more than one bid at a time during any of the bidding periods.
During the borough council meeting Monday, Santik requested the borough rescind the bid received from Jefferson Paving, as it was the only bid received on the latest rebid of the project.
“We only had one bid again, and it was almost double of what the previous bid was, which was 50 percent higher of what the previous bid was,” Santik said.
Santik said the borough has received bids from multiple companies, but never on the same bidding period. Each time there has been only one bid submitted, requiring the project to be re-bid.
“When you put that out for bid, when you get those bids back in under that timeframe, there must be more than one bid,” Santik said.
Now that it’s July, Santik said the project will be put on hold until after the winter, and they will try to re-bid it next year.
“We still have an active grant from DCNR, it’s just a matter of where we can get all the money put together,” he said.
Sound system upgrade
Santik also discussed the quotes he received regarding a sound/recording system upgrade for the council chambers. He said the two quotes varied by about $1,400 so he would like to sit down with each business and find out why they are so different.
This sparked discussion in the council about the need for a sound upgrade, and if it was worth the more than $5,000 quoted in both estimates. Councilman Jim Bianco said he didn’t see a need for the new equipment as all of the equipment seemed to be working fine.
Borough Secretary Michelle Peace spoke up to say she needed a new recording system because she was currently using tapes to record council meetings.
“It’s not working correctly. The CD recording is not working correctly, I’m running off a cassette tape. That’s real fun trying to do minutes to a meeting,” Peace said.
Santik said he thinks the borough needs to upgrade the system, and they could eliminate wires. Bianco said he was perfectly fine with the microphones that were being used, and didn’t mind having wires in front of him.
Councilman Justin Cameron said he believed a new recording deck could be found that the current microphones will be compatible with. He agreed he didn’t see a need to spend the money on updating the entire sound system.
“I think $5,500 for a new recording set up in this room is outrageous if we just need a new deck…” Cameron said. “I think you’re spending a whole bunch of money on equipment that you don’t need.”
He agreed an upgrade was needed, but not an all-encompassing room upgrade like what was quoted.
Cameron and Bianco agreed to meet with Santik and the businesses who provided quotes to help find the best solution.
Citizen Eric Story asked about looking into streaming equipment to livestream the council meetings. Cameron said they likely would not buy equipment for this, but the council would consider releasing the audio from each meeting for citizens to listen to afterward. He said this would be considerably easier with a new audio deck.
Other projects
The borough council also approved Santik to hire Hager Paving to fix the “Lake Civic Center,” as he referred to it. He is hoping to fix it so the water does not pool in the parking lot, but instead drains the way it should.
He was also approved to hire a forester to oversee the timbering of a Beyer Avenue property. He can be paid hourly, or he can do the entire project as an overseer and will take 10 percent from the timber.