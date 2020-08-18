DuBOIS — A house fire on East Park Avenue that happened Sunday evening displaced four adults and three children, according to DuBois Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joe Mitchell.
Mitchell said all seven individuals were home at the time of the fire, with the call coming in at 5:45 p.m. Sunday. The fire has been ruled accidental.
The blaze originated in the upstairs bedroom, Mitchell confirmed, and caused major damage to that room. The home is not currently livable.
All five DuBois fire companies responded, as well as DuBois EMS and AmServ DuSAN Ambulance, which provided its fire rehabilitation facility for the emergency responders, Mitchell noted.