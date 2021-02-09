BROCKWAY – Eastern Environmental Industries (EEI) recently added a new operations manager, continuing to focus on the Brockway company’s new direction as it transports waste materials and rent equipment in the area.
Chris Mills recently joined EEI, having spent over three years as a district manager for Express Energy Services in Toronto, Ohio. He was a heavy equipment operator at Mellott Company in Warfordsburg, Pa., prior to that, so he is familiar with the daily job of the drivers at Eastern.
“Chris brings with him a wealth of experience having worked in the industry,” EEI’s Keisha Cyr said. “He has a proven dedication to customer service, safety, and building strong relationships centered on mutual success.”
According to Cyr, an operations manager coordinates schedules with employees and clients and directs where trucks go each day. Mills works directly with customers and acts as the face of the company.
“I’m excited for this new journey,” Mills said. “I’m looking forward to being part of a great team and excited about the opportunities we have upcoming.”
EEI was founded in 2010 and worked in the oil and gas industry. But as the realities of that industry changed, EEI changed as well. Now, the company focuses on hauling hazardous and non-hazardous wastes as well as equipment rental.
“This is a very exciting time for our company,” Cyr said. “Chris has definitely been a breath of fresh air, bringing new ideas and strategies with him. Although Chris is going to help, we want to emphasize that all of our employees play an intricate role in growing the company. We are a team, and everyone has a special role.”
EEI has been growing, even through the pandemic. Cyr said that the operations have expanded, more drivers have been added to the roster, and they have even been able to add more equipment to the fleet. EEI has expanded into more industrial waste and aggregate transportation services as well as more remediation and environmental services.