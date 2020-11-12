BROCKWAY – Even during a pandemic, materials need to be hauled away. Because of that, Eastern Environmental Industries announced recently that it plans to expand its workforce in the Brockway area.
Eastern Environmental Industries (EEI) was founded in 2010 and worked in the oil and gas industry. But as the realities of that industry changed, EEI changed as well. Now, the company focuses on hauling hazardous and non-hazardous wastes as well as equipment rental. That adaptability has led to a need for more drivers.
“We are a family-oriented company and looking to rapidly expand our operations,” EEI’s Keisha Cyr said. “In all, we are reinventing our brand from the inside out. EEI would like all employees to view each other as a team or family.”
In August, David Brunnert took over as CEO and president. The new direction and new leadership allowed EEI to look at the hauling industry. The white trucks with the green “Eastern” on the side transport various materials, and the need is steady. Cyr said that they are looking for CDL drivers.
“We are now doing transportation hauling and equipment rentals for industrial and commercial businesses,” she said. “We’re looking for employees that are experienced, loyal, friendly, and view safety in the same regard as we do.”
The business has a fleet of trucks to meet hauling needs, and they have found being in the Brockway area to be an advantage.
“We are centrally located to the major manufacturing plants in the state,” Cyr said. “And we’re very close to Greentree Landfill.”
While the pandemic continues, the Brockway-based company is focusing on the future.
“There is a good pool of hardworking employees in the area,” Cyr added.
More information about the company can be found at its website, www.eastenviro.com.