Another Clearfield County winner was the recipient of a brand new car on Thursday as part of Eat’n Park’s 40th annual “Caring for Kids” campaign.
“Neighborhood Ford Store” — a group of 80 Ford dealers in western Pennsylvania, southeastern Ohio, Maryland and West Virginia, partners with Eat’n Park Hospitality group each year to provide a car to a lucky winner. This is Ford’s 28th year with the CFK campaign.
This is the third local winner Murray’s Ford of DuBois has awarded a car, said Owner Greg Murray. Last year’s car raffle winner is from Treasure Lake.
Murray’s Family of Dealerships is also celebrating 50 years in business, and being able to provide a car to someone so appreciative is a great gift to them as well, Murray said.
“Caring for Kids is a great cause,” he said. “Murray’s needs to be a part of the community, and do what we can to help people. We’re as thankful as we can be.”
The raffle of the 2018 Ford EcoSport raised more than $75,000 for hospitals throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The campaign itself raised $381,052. In 40 years, the CFK initiative has generated more than $10 million dollars for children’s hospitals, according to Eat’n Park Restaurants media contact Becky McArdle.
With more than 8,000 team members serving Eat’n Park guests across Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, the family-owned restaurant chain also gives back in more than one way, according to McArdle. It donates “almost half a million ‘Smiley’ cookies — the brand’s iconic symbol — every year to support community events and fundraisers.”
