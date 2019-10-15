RIDGWAY — The Elk County Council on the Arts in Ridgway is joining the celebration of National Art and Humanities Month by hosting an open house, featuring new artists and promoting local arts in several ways.
Sara Frank, executive director of ECCOTA, said some people still are not familiar with the organization and what it does, so it hosts a fall open house in October of each year.
“We invite the whole Elk County community to get to know us, see what’s new and what we have to offer and interact with artists one on one,” she said.
The ECCOTA open house on Friday welcomed Ridgway artist Geno Boni of Mudslide Pottery, who demonstrated wheel-throwing, while Stephanie Distler offered custom-stamped pendants. The open house also gives people a preview of what will be offered during the holidays.
ECCOTA will introduce two new artists this week — glasswork by Rich Selfridge of Selfridge Studios, and Pennsylvania and Elk County heritage stickers and paintings by Mickayla Poland.
Each day in October, ECCOTA is participating in a post-a-day challenge — “#showyourart2019,” with Americans for the Arts, Frank says.
“Each post highlights local art, and together, the hashtag celebrates art everywhere,” she said. “You can see the posts on our Facebook and Instagram accounts by searching ECCOTA, or browse the whole celebration by searching the hashtag.”
Lois Crozier of Little Bear Creek Alpacas will also offer a “triangle loom-weaving class” this month, Frank said, at which participants can learn the technique of creating a triangle wrap. For more information, visit www.eccota.com.
ECCOTA is a partner of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts for the Pennsylvania Partners in Arts grants, Frank adds. More than $40,000 is being awarded throughout the month to organizations and people in the seven-county region. A check-award ceremony is set for Oct. 25.
ECCOTA’s new membership season began in September, Frank said.
“We start pushing for more memberships in October, and try to create more awareness of the positive impact we have in the community,” she said. “It’s all part of a celebration of National Art and Humanities Month.”
ECCOTA is always encouraging people to get involved, Frank says. Even those who cannot purchase a membership can help by spreading the word about the arts. The organization also keeps a list of volunteers who may be interested in serving on its board, teaching classes or helping with events.
“The more people who are aware of us, the more involvement we get,” she said.
For more information, visit www.eccota.com, the ECCOTA Facebook page or call 814-772-7051.