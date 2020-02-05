RIDGWAY — The Elk County Council on the Arts will debut an exhibition of pieces “celebrating the seasons of the region” by a Kane artist Friday.
Merry Ryding’s “Seasons in the Northern Alleghenies” exhibit will be on display during an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. at the ECCOTA gallery on Main Street Friday.
“She uses a technique called encaustic, which gives (the paintings) a beautiful finish — slightly textured and shiny,” said Executive Director Sara Frank. “Her paintings always get a lot of attention in the gallery, because no one has ever seen it before, though it’s an ancient technique.”
There are very large pieces, which Frank calls “absolutely stunning.”
“She did three series of smaller paintings, for each month of the year,” Frank said. “There are 36 total, which are all hung together.”
Ryding also sells her pieces at “Artworks” in Kane, Frank said, and coordinates the Art in the Wilds Festival held in the summer. She is also an instructor at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
On the ECCOTA Facebook page, Ryding notes that she makes her own paints, using an 85-percent beeswax to 15-percent damar resin combination. The encaustic paintings are a medium used by the ancient Minoan and Mycenaean cultures, as well as Roman-era Egyptians for mummy-portrait masks, she adds.
The exhibit will remain on display through Feb. 29.