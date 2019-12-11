RIDGWAY — Johnsonburg native and author Augustine Oglesby will visit the Elk County Council on the Arts in Ridgway Friday. The event is open to the public.
“Adventures with Zella,” a book debut reading and signing, will be from 6-8 p.m. at ECCOTA at 237 Main St. in Ridgway Friday.
Oglesby has been writing poetry and short stories since she was a teenager, according to her ECCOTA biography. She is a self-published literary artist of the publications “Bapitisms of Fire,” “A Hand on My Shoulder,” “A Quiet Life” and “Stitches.” She is also a member of the Pennsylvania Wilds.
Oglesby said she took a break from creative writing for many years, with her previous books primarily being poetry.
“Adventures with Zella” is different, since it’s a book of short stories, focused on a little girl named Zella, who is being raised by two moms.
“Mostly set in Georgia, they are heartwarming adventures that tap into the curiosity and innocence of a child,” Oglesby said. “They will make you laugh and cry, sometimes together.”
Zella is a curious little girl who asks straight-forward questions, Oglesby said.
“She is being taught how to be kind and respectful in a world that doesn’t always treat her with the same regard,” she said.
Oglesby’s writing projects can also be found by following her on Instagram. For more information, visit www.eccota.com or the Facebook page.