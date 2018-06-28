DuBOIS — With Tuesday’s unveiling of the first ECHO Cottage housing opportunity in Pennsylvania, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Chief Executive Officer Kathy Gillespie discussed the three plagues of the elderly — loneliness, helplessness and boredom — and how the Echo Cottage concept can help combat them.
“There is no prescription to alleviate these plagues,” Gillespie said. “The only treatment for loneliness is companionship. Helplessness is overcome with the ability to give as well as to receive care, to be productive within the boundaries of one’s health, that one’s health will allow. In order to combat boredom, variety and spontaneity are the only effective intervention.”
An ECHO Cottage can keep individuals close to their families, enabling adult children and relatives the convenience of overseeing care and services provided, and maintaining family relationships, said Gillespie.
“Grandchildren will be blessed with the opportunity to learn from the wisdom our elders hold, and the joy these relationships bring,” she said. “Family caregivers will have the obstacle of windshield time resolved with the cottage because of the proximity to the main house, thereby reducing a little of the stress associated with providing or coordinating care for an elder.”
Seniors will be afforded the opportunity to age in place with dignity, enhanced quality of life, and supportive decision-making regarding end-of-life services, she said.
“This concept can keep families together as they journey through the many different aspects of life,” she said.
Gary Peterson, 79, is the first person in Pennsylvania to live in an Echo Cottage, a home which was placed on the property of his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Don Robertson, of Sabula, Sandy Township, and allows him to lead an independent life yet be close to his family.
Gillespie said during Tuesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony that 2.9 million adults in the Commonwealth are age 60 and older, and more than 300,000 are age 85 and older. By 2020, the population of older Pennsylvanians is projected to increase by 25 percent, and the population of Pennsylvanians aged 80 and over is projected to increase by 20,000 individuals.
“Family caregivers provide 85 percent of care and services to those frail elders in need,” Gillespie said. “It has been said that it takes a village to raise a child. In fact, it takes a village to care for our aging parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles. Family caregivers are often individuals referred to as the sandwich generation: those providing and coordinating care for aged loved ones while also providing for their own children in addition to tending to job responsibilities.”
Older Pennsylvanians face many obstacles to remaining healthy in the environment of their choice — nutrition, transportation, the cost and availability of health care and prescriptions, she said. Often there are also significant barriers in obtaining affordable supportive housing necessary to enable individuals to age well in place in their communities.
Gillespie commended the Sandy Township Supervisors for their interest, cooperation, and diligence that has supported this pioneer concept in the CCAAA service area.
“Our gratitude and appreciation to PHFA (Pennsylvania Housing and Finance Agency) and the Clearfield County Commissioners for funding this project, to the Department of Aging, for your ongoing support of these initiatives and for challenging us to think more outside the box, to Diana T. Myers and Dina Schlossberg for guidance and expertise,” Gillespie said.
Without the support of the governing board of directors of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and Mature Resources Inc., as well as the advisory council, this vision would not have come to fruition, she said.
“Your encouragement, faith, and support is truly the foundation for what we’re able to create in support of our agency’s mission, vision, and guiding principles,” Gillespie said. “Together, we are changing aging. We can in fact make it different and better to age well in Clearfield County.”
Log In
