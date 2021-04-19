ST. MARYS — As part of its annual Subaru Loves Pets program, Spitzer Autoworld of DuBois donated $3,100 to the Elk County Humane Society.
ECHS fundraising chairwoman June Glass said throughout the month of October 2020, the family-owned dealership donated $100 for every dog or cat adopted. The goal was for 31 animals to be adopted, and the goal was reached.
The ECHS was also the recipient of the fundraiser in 2019. Curtis Smith, the force behind the Subaru Loves Pets local initiative, has already assured Glass that the ECHS will again be the recipient for the 2021 fundraiser.
It was a “wonderful accomplishment” that 31 animals found their “furever” homes in October, said Glass, adding how grateful the ECHS is for Spitzer Autoworld’s contributions.
The shelter is hosting some upcoming fundraisers of its own, including a pet portrait raffle fundraiser, featuring a pet portrait painting created by PA Made artist Mickayla Poland. Every $5 donation enters the person a chance to win, said Glass.
There is also the “Critter Cash Raffle” starting soon, which runs until the end of the Fall Fest in St. Marys, and is $10 a chance.
The ECHS hopes to be able to attend events and festivals again this year, spreading the word about its role in the community.
Glass noted that the shelter is luckily very low on adoptable cats right now, which is good approaching kitten season. She also thanked Marie Eckel of Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic for hosting ECHS spay and neuter clinics at no cost.
Those who are unable to donate monetarily to the shelter can donate their time, Glass noted.
“We need your help — we are always looking for help with fundraising,” she said. “When you donate your time to the animals, you’re really getting something great in return.”
For more information on adoptable pets at the ECHS, visit the Facebook page, www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247.