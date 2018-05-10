DuBOIS — Teams traveling to DuBois and Clearfield County for the 2018 City of DuBois USCAA Small College World Series are expected to begin arriving to the area this Saturday.
A total of nine traveling small college baseball teams, along with Penn State DuBois, and 10 traveling softball teams will compete at Showers and Heindl fields for their respective national championships this coming week starting on Monday.
Overnight bookings have come in higher than originally estimated, according to Matthew Checchio, president of Magnus Marketing.
When initial planning was under way in the fall, the planning committee estimated approximately 750 room nights with local hotels. However, more parents, fans and school officials are expected to be traveling with the teams as the estimated room count was approaching close to 1,000 room nights at hotels and lodging locations within the county as of Wednesday. The event is expected to bring the largest number of room bookings by a single event in Clearfield County history.
“The event is bringing an incredible amount of new lodging revenue to our county,” said Josiah Jones, executive director for Visit Clearfield County. “Not only do these championships bring people to stay overnight, but the area restaurants and businesses will see a direct impact as well.”
“There’s no way we would have sold out during [next] week,” said Becky Yasick, assistant general manager at Fairfield Inn and Suites in DuBois. “The weekend or two before Memorial Day is typically slow for hotels, so these championships provide a huge impact for us to book new business and not displace any other events.”
The tournaments will bring an estimated 500 student-athletes to DuBois and Clearfield County.
The USCAA will be utilizing multiple hotels, restaurants, and shops throughout the nearly weeklong duration of the championships. The United States Collegiate Athletic Association is a national organization dedicated to providing opportunities for small colleges to compete against like institutions for national-championships and student athlete recognition. The 84-member organization is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, and has been in existence since 2001.
