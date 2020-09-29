ST. MARYS — Paula Fritz Eddy has been executive director of the Elk County Community Foundation for almost as long as its inception 20 years ago.
Eddy is married to Richard Eddy, originally from Bradford, who is also known in the community for volunteer work, something they enjoy doing together.
Eddy grew up in St. Marys and moved away, she said, moving back when her daughter, Monica, was going into first grade. She worked for the American Cancer Society, doing mostly fundraising for 12 years, traveling a lot and covering a range of 13-14 counties. She has always been involved with nonprofit organizations, working with Girl Scouts prior to that, she said, where she was training and recruiting leaders for 10 years.
Eddy was also a home economics teacher, always wanting to work with children, she notes.
When someone chooses to support the Elk County Community Foundation, Eddy says, they have the option of giving back to many local nonprofit organizations.
“What I love about this job is I get to work with people who want to give back to their community,” she said.
The ECCF was started in the late 1990s by a group of business and civic leaders, according to the ECCF website, with support of the Stackpole-Hall Foundation.
Many people aren’t aware of what the ECCF does, Eddy notes, thinking it only gives out scholarships. The ECCF sets up endowments, where people can give a gift that will last.
“We have 211 individual funds,” she said. “Every single one has a story, all are different, but the goal is the same.”
One of the other ways to give back, Eddy says, is through the general unrestricted fund, or through an estate plan.
“This is a way to give now and in the future,” she says.
The ECCF board is made up of community leaders from across the county, Eddy says, who search for grant applications to support local projects. It also awards several generous scholarships each year.
One of Eddy’s biggest passions, she says, is education and giving people a way to support local youth.
In her 15 years with the ECCF, the numbers say how much the organization has grown.
“When I came here, we had 39 funds. We were just shy of 2.5 million in assets,” she said.
A common misconception, Eddy said, is people think they have to have a lot of money to start a fund, but donors can start small and grow the fund to where they’d like it to be.
At the beginning of 2020, the ECCF was hoping to celebrate its 20th anniversary with community events and parades, Eddy said, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After being gone from St. Marys for 20 years, Eddy says she feels very blessed to be where she is now.
“I believe in what we are doing,” she said. “That’s what makes it easy. People want to support their community. I want to see our community do well.”
Some may also know Eddy as the daughter of Hal Fritz of Hal Fritz Piano Co., she says. He and her mother, Pauline, founded and operated the company. Hal Fritz was instrumental in the music program at Elk County Catholic School, formerly Elk County Christian. The Eddys still support ECCHS band boosters regularly, something they watched their daughter grow up enjoying.
Eddy started the “Hal & Pauline Fritz Family Donor Advised Fund” in their memory.
Each one of the 211 funds has a tag displayed on the tree outside of the ECCF facility. Some start one in honor of a lost family member or just want to celebrate their roots.
The ECCF also now encompasses the McKean County Foundation, Eddy adds.
Eddy also volunteers as a poll worker on election day, and with the local community nurses organization.
Visit www.elkcountyfoundation.com or the Facebook page for more information.