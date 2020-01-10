PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jason Strohm joined in the fun at the D-Generation Next Games community mixer to teach people how to play the game Edge of Extinction.
Edge of Extinction is a card game created by Strohm’s two daughters, Athia and Maia, when they were 11 and 7 years old respectively. The two were upset by a lack of game that followed how ecosystems and nature work, having spent much of their free time out in nature.
“We were playing a game before that was about wildlife, and it was the only one I could find, and it wasn’t even that fun. So, when they were complaining about the game we challenged them to come up with a better one, and they did,” Strohm said.
Some school teachers started using the original game, Wild, to teach science classes. Edge of Extinction was created when the teachers asked the girls to expand the game to include more species and variety. The game teaches players how ecosystems and the co-dependency of nature works.
Strohm spent the mixer teaching those curious how to play the game. He said it is similar to playing Yu-Gi-Oh, but with a focus on nature. There are different decks with which to play, and Strohm said some of the players at D-Generation Games like to build their own decks, similar to Magic the Gathering.
The goal of the game is to have to most stable ecosystem by the end of 10 turns. The stability of the ecosystem is determined by the total points a person has based on the cards they were able to play. Cards can only be played if the right conditions are available in the ecosystem for the species to survive. Some of the cards are regions, which is the first card needed to establish what type of ecosystem is going to be built. These are some of the lowest point value, but arguably the most important to the whole game.
As players take turns drawing cards from their decks, they hope to pull cards that will allow them to expand their ecosystem. Strohm said some high-point cards are species that require specific conditions to exist, causing the player to decide if the card is worth holding for the right conditions, or discarding.
Strohm said family trips have changed from visiting family to visiting national parks so the girls can get photos and learn about more species for the continuously expanding game. The game has 26 decks available today, but the Strohm sisters are still adding more decks.
The game has grown to reach international players, which can be seen on the Facebook page for Two Sisters in the Wild. The girls started a campaign that calls for players, when they visit state parks, to take a photo in the park with their deck from that park, after which they are sent a gold playing card for the park. Strohm showed photos that had been sent by players in England and China with their cards.
“They have no idea what they’ve done. They kind of get it every once in a while, they start to grasp it,” Strohm said of his daughters. “They just have no idea.”