Courier Express Editor David Sullens last week posted a Facebook comment many have found offensive.
“I am embarrassed and I sincerely regret having made the comment,” Sullens said Sunday. “I’ve embarrassed the newspaper and my co-workers. I’ve violated the trust the community places in us. I can only apologize to those I work with and to the community. I am sincerely sorry.”
The comment was posted on a Houston, Texas, Facebook page depicting a demonstration in that city. It was relayed by someone in that city to DuBois and has been posted on the newspaper’s Facebook page and on other social media sites.
The post has been depicted as being racial in nature and Sullens says that is not the case.
“My reference was to those using peaceful protests as a springboard to rioting and looting,” he said. “Even so, I should not have posted what I did. It was in very poor taste and I regret having posted it.”
Courier Express Publisher Pat Patterson said, “We do not support Mr. Sullens’ comment. We categorically reject it and find it intensely offensive.”
The newspaper has received numerous calls and emails denouncing the post.