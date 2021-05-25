BENEZETTE — It’s a busy time of year for the Elk Country Visitor Center, with in-person volunteer and education efforts underway again.
Operations Manager Carla Wehler said recently, St. Marys Area High School students helped build another viewing wall overlooking Winslow Hill, using Act 13 grant funds. On May 18, the Elk County Commissioners made their way to Winslow Hill to see the new wall.
During elk country’s peak season, the trail is buzzing with visitors, and is the most popular place to view the elk, said Wehler. Building an additional wall allows another viewing spot that isn’t behind trees.
A three-day spring Volunteer Work Weekend, scheduled annually by the Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA), was just held at the center the first weekend of May. Some of these people travel from all over the state and close to the Ohio border to volunteer in elk country, said Wehler.
Volunteers contribute to things like trail maintenance and landscaping efforts, such as splitting firewood, staining and cleaning, cleaning up garbage and debris, planting and general cleanup of the grounds.
SMAHS Ecology Club students also contributed to outdoor maintenance efforts, said Wehler.
There are also what are called “special event volunteers,” who can act as a greeter and inform guests on the center, assist with theater admissions, setting up for and cleaning up after events, parking, youth shooting sports, janitorial duties or helping to host the KECA trailer, which provides information to elk country guests.
KECA also recently started hosting its fundraising banquets again, which raise money for its mission.
The center hosted its first in-person field trip recently, too, said Wehler. Groups that would have normally visited the ECVC have been participating in distance learning due to COVID-19.
“We were so excited to have students here again,” she said.
KECA Director of Development Jeff Gauger said they are approaching phase one of a “campus master plan.” KECA received a a $100,000 Greenways grant for an outdoor classroom, and fundraising efforts will come up with the rest.
The overall vision for the classroom is for it to be used for conservation education purposes using technology in an outdoor setting, said Gauger.
Visit www.elkcountryvisitorcenter.com or the Facebook page for more information.